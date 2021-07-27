Press Release Aggravated Assault 2300 block Huffman Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2021) – On 7.27.2021 at 2:23 a.m. police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim in stable condition transported to same by private vehicle. The crime scene was deteremined to be the 2300 block of Huffman Street which was subsequently blocked off between Byrd Street and N. O’Henry Boulevard pending investigation.

No suspect infornation was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

