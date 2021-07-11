Press Release Aggravated Assault 2216 Patterson Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2021) – On 7.11.2021 at 1:24 a.m. police responded to Lucky’s Skate Shop & Lounge on 2216 Patterson Street in reference to a shooting. Responding officers did not locate any victims at the scene.

Three gunshot victims arrived later in stable condition by private vehicle at a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect infornation was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

