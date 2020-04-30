Press Release Aggravated Assault 22 Crite Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 30, 2020) – On 4.30.2020 at 10:08 p.m. police responded to the area of Nealtown Road and Crite Street reference a shooting. Officers located a male victim in stable condition. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.

Officers located and apprehended the suspect who was not identified at time of this press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.