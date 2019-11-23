Press Release Aggravated Assault 2100 Everitt Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (November 23, 2019) – On 11.23.2019 at 6:13 p.m. – Police responded to 2100 Everitt Street reference a shooting. Officers located a victim with a gunshot to the lower leg area. Same was transported in stable condition by EMS to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

