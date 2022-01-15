Press Release Aggravated Assault 2100 block Joe Louis Avenue

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 15, 2022) – On 01.15.2022 at 9:51 p.m. police responded to a local hospital in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim in stable condition. The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Joe Louis Avenue.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.