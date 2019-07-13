Press Release: Aggravated Assault 2025 Willow Rd 071219

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating an Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2019) – At approximately, 9:33 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the Willow Ridge Apartments at 2025 Willow Rd in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The victim is in stable condition and the injury is classified as non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

No further information is available at this time. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

