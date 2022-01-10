Press Release Aggravated Assault 2017 Twain Road

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – On 01.10.2022 at 7:48 p.m. police responded to 2017 Twain Road in reference to a shooting. Officers located a gunshot victim in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes. The suspect left the area by unknown means.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #