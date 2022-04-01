Press Release Aggravated Assault 1912 W Florida Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 01, 2022) – On 04.01.2022 at 2:08 a.m. officers responded to 1912 W. Florida Street, Coliseum Billiards, in reference to a shooting. Officers located two gunshot victims. Both are currently listed in stable condition and were transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.