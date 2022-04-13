Press Release Aggravated Assault 1819 Spring Garden Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 13, 2022) – On 04.13.2022 at 10:43 p.m. officers responded to the Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street in reference to shots fired. Responding officers located one gunshot victim with minor injuries. A second gunshot walk in victim arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.