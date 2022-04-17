Press Release Aggravated Assault 1819 Spring Garden Street 04172022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 17, 2022) – At approximately 5:42 a.m. on 04/17/2022 police responded to 1819 Spring Garden Street in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival officers located two victims with a gunshot wound. The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

