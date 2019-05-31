Press Release Aggravated Assault 1814 Woodmere Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2019) – On 5.31.2019 at 2:54 a.m. – Police responded to 1814 Woodmere Drive in reference to shots fired and located one victim with a gunshot wound. Same was transported to a local hospital in serious condition by EMS.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

