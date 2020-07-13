Press Release: Aggravated Assault 1800 Fairfax Road 07132020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2020) – Greensboro Police are currently on scene in the 1800 Fairfax Road in reference to an Aggravated Assault that was called into police communications at 4:56 p.m.

One victim has been located with injuries from apparent gunfire. The victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

