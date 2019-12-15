Press Release Aggravated Assault 1800 block Spring Garden Street

Aggravated Assault/Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 15, 2019) – On 12.15.2019 at 3:39 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street reference reports of a man lying in the roadway. Responding officers discovered one victim with a gunshot wound. EMS responded and provided treatment.

No suspect information is available.

Due to this investigation, Spring Garden Street is currently closed between Granite Street and Chapman Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

