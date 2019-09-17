Press Release-Aggravated Assault 1700-Block Grove Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 17, 2019) – At 1:45 am Police responded to the 1700 block of Grove Street in reference to a discharge of firearms. Upon arrival police located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. One victim is in serious condition. The other victim was treated and released. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

