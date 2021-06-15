Press Release Aggravated Assault 1700 block Glenwood Avenue

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2021) – On 6.15.2021 at 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue reference an assault. A vehicle struck a man upon a moped and then the rider was stabbed. Officers located one victim with non-life threatening stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black-male wearing a white tank top and driving a gold sedan. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.