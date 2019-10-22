Press Release: Man shot multiple times at Sheetz near UNC-Greensboro

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 22, 2019) – On 10.22.2019 at 1:19 a.m. – Police responded to the area of Sheetz located at1639 Spring Garden Street reference shots fired near this location. Officers located a victim with gunshot wounds to his legs. The victim was transported to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a black-male wearing a red shirt and dark blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

