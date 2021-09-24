Press Release Aggravated Assault 1500 block Hudgins Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 24, 2021) – On 9.24.2021 at 7:00 p.m. police responded to the 1500 block of Hudgins Drive reference a shooting. Officer located two gunshot victims with non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

