Press Release: Aggravated Assault 1500 blk Woodmere Dr 11032019

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (November 3, 2019) – At 4:00pm police responded to an aggravated assault on the 1500 block of Woodmere Dr. Police have determined that the incident was a drive by shooting which left one victim injured.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

