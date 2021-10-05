Press Release Aggravated Assault 14 Hiltin Place

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2021) – On 10.05.2021 at 3:22 a.m. police responded to 14 Hiltin Place in reference to a shots fired. Officers located a gunshot victim with minor injury. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

