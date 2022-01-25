Press Release Aggravated Assault 125 Four Seasons Town Center

Aggravated Assault – Four Seasons

GREENSBORO, NC (January 25, 2022) – On 01-25-2022 at 6:45 pm police responded to 125 Four Seasons Town Center in reference to Discharge of Firearm call. Shortly after a victim arrived at Moses Cone Hospital, transported there by private vehicle. Through the course of the investigation they discovered the shooting took place at 125 Four Seasons Town Center. The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as a three black males, possibly juveniles, standing 5’6″ to 5’10”, wearing all black, one of whom was wearing gray sweatpants.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.