Press Release Aggravated Assault 1200 block Randolph Avenue

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2019) – On 5.6.2019 at 10:23 p.m. – Police responded to the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located a single victim in stable condition. Randolph Avenue is closed between Andrew Street and Burtner Street while the investigation continues.

The only suspect information involved a red sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

