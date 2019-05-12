Press Release Aggravated Assault 1200 block Randolph Avenue

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 12, 2019) – On 5.12.2019 at 5:43 p.m. – Police responded to the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue reference shots fired. Officers located a victim in stable condition who was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The only suspect information at this time involves a gray 4-door sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

