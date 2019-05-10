Press Release Aggravated Assault 1200 block Kersey Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2019) – On 5.10.2019 at 4:20 p.m. – Officers responded to the area of 1900 Kersey Street in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival they located several shell casings and learned from witnesses that the two victims had self transported to Cone Hospital. The victims were identified as 33-year old Jamar Ross and 31-year old Terrance Coleman. Both had non-life threatening injuries. CID and the Watch Commander responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

=======================================================

