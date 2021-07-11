Press Release Aggravated Assault 117 N Greene Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2021) – On 7.11.2021 at 12:57 a.m. police responded to the One 17 Sofa Bar & Lounge on 117 N. Greene Street in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim in stable condition who was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

A juvenile gunshot victim arrived later in stable condition by private vehicle at a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

