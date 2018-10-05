Press Release Aggravated Assault 1105 Alamance Church Road

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2018) – On 10.5.2018 at 12:37 a.m. – Police responded to 1105 Alamance Church Road in reference to an assault.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.