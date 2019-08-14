Press Release Aggravated Assault 1100 block Waterlyn Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (August 14, 2019) – On 8.13.2019 at 10:45 p.m. – Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim. Same stated he was walking earlier in the 1100 block of Waterlyn Drive when he was shot. The victim was listed in stable condition.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

