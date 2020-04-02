Press Release Aggravated Assault 1000 block Creek Ridge Road

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 2, 2020) – Around 7:00 p.m.– Greensboro Police were dispatched to a shooting on the 1000 block of Creek Ridge Road. Responding officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot trauma. The victim was transported by Guilford County EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives and officers are currently on scene investigating the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

