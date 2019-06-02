Press Release: Aggravated Assault 1000 blk Beaumont Ave 06022019

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating an Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 2, 2019) – At approximately, 3:40 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 1000 block of Beaumont Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival officers located two victims suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment; their conditions are unknown at this time.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.