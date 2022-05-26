Press Release Aggravated Assault 100 block of S Elm Street

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 26, 2022) – On 05.26.2022 at 2316 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of S. Elm Street in reference to an assault. Officers located a victim who had been struck by an unknown blunt object. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

