Press Release Aggravated Assault 100 block Grovecrest Way

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2022) – On 05.23.2022 at 5:43 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Grovecrest Way in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim who was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspects were described as two black males wearing dark color hoodies.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

