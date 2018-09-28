Press Release: Aggravated Assault 09282018

Police Investigating an Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2018) – At approximately, 1:59 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to 119 North Chimney Rock Road, Skynn Gentlemen’s Club, in reference to a fight. Upon arrival officers located one victim suffering from possible gunshot wounds.

Shortly afterwards Officers were able to locate a second victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound in the 3900 block of West Market Street. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

