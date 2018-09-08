Press Release Aggravated Assault 09/08/2018 3407 Gate City Blvd.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 8, 2018) – At 12:23am on 09/08/2018, Police responded to Lucky 7 Sports Bar, located at 3407 West Gate City Boulevard, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival Police found evidence of a shooting. Shortly after, Police were notified of two gunshot victims who were taken by personal vehicles to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

