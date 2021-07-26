Press Release Aggravated Assault 07252021 200 Block of E Whittington St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2021) – On July 25, 2021 at approximately 11:28 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 Block of East Whittington Street in reference to an aggravated assault call.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

