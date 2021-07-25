Press Release Aggravated Assault 07242021 1200 N Elm St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2021) – At approximately 4:51 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim advised that he was just shot while at a BBQ in the area of the 1700 block of East Gate City Boulevard.

Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim had been transported via private conveyance to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

