Press Release Aggravated Assault 06232020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

PRESS RELEASE – AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 1500 BLOCK TUCKER STREET

GREENSBORO, NC (June 23, 2020) –

Police are on scene in the 1500 block of Tucker Street investigating an aggravated assault. One subject has been located suffering injury from apparent gunfire. The incident appears to be targeted, there is no hazard to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.