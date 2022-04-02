Press Release – Aggravated Asault 04022022 2700 Block of Buchanan Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 2, 2022) – On 04/02/2022 at 12:33 am Police Officers responded to the 2700 Block of Buchanan Road in reference to a Stabbing Call.

Upon arrival Officers located two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital via EMS and are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

