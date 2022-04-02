Press Release – Aggravated Asault 04012022 1800 Block of Fairfax Rd

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris III

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 2, 2022) – On 04/01/2022 at 11:41 pm Police Officers responded to the 1800 Block of Fairfax Road in reference to a Shots Fired Call.

Upon arrival Officers located one victim with a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #