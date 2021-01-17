Press Release Aggravate Assault 2514 W Gate City Boulevard

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 76, 2021) – Police are currently on scene in the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard investigating an aggravated assault. Two subjects have been located with injuries from apparent gunfire, the investigation is ongoing, and the 2500 block will be closed in the meantime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.