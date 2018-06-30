Press Release: AGGASS Turnbridge Cir

Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a shooting which occurred at 5016 Turnbridge Circle. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 9:06 pm. When officers arrived they located two female victims, each suffering from one gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local medical facility for treatment and are currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

