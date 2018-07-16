Press Release: AggAss Randolph Ave

Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2018) – Greensboro police were dispatched at 0108 hours to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a discharge of a firearm. Once Officers arrived on scene they located a male inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male individual was transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No further information is being released at this time as Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.