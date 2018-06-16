Press Release: AggAss Marsh St.

Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a shooting, which occurred at 814 Marsh St. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 7:28 pm.

When officers arrived they located a 52 year old male victim suffering from a single, non-life threatening, gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition. The suspect in this incident was described as a black male, wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.