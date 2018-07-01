Press Release: AggAss Fairfax Rd

Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 01, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a shooting which occurred at 1700 Fairfax Rd. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 12:37 am. When officers arrived they located two male victims, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. No further information is being released at this time as Police and Emergency personnel are currently on scene investigating the incident

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

