Press Release Agg Assault Murchie St

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 13, 2022) – On 01/12/2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m. police responded to Moses Cone Hospital in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the area of Murchie Street and Redor Street.

No suspect information available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

