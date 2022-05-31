Press Release: Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Hosts Black-Owned Business Mix & Mingle June 14

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Liz Lennon
Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Hosts Black-Owned Business Mix & Mingle June 14
GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2022) – The City’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) invites Black-owned business owners to connect and learn about resources to take their business to the next level from 4-7 pm Tuesday, June 14 at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship,1451 S Elm-Eugene St. This event is for small business owner whose business was established less than 2 years ago and is making less than $250K a year.
Space is limited, and registration is required<bit.ly/3Pr89LW>. Questions? Contact Liz Lennon at mary.lennon@greensboro-nc.gov or call Greensboro Human Rights at 336-373-2038. Learn more about the Greensboro Ad hoc Committee on African American Disparity online at greensboro-nc.gov/ACAAD.
Finn Skrypnyk, (they/them/theirs)
