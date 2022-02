Press Release: Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Monthly Meeting February 24

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie StanleyFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Monthly Meeting February 24

GREENSBORO, NC (February 14, 2022) – The City’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) will hold a virtual meeting at 6 pm, Thursday, February 24. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/91513056243> using meeting ID: 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on October 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures, and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

