Press Release 5945 Lake Brandt Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2021) – On March 6, 2021, at approximately 3:08pm, officers

responded to the Lake Brandt marina at 5945 Lake Brant Road in reference to a loose animal that may present a threat to the public. The animal is described as possibly being a coyote or similar wild animal. The Greensboro Police Department is working with marina personnel and Guilford County Animal Control in order to successfully and humanely trap the animal to remove the threat to the public. As a result, the trails at and around the marina have been closed and are marked with police crime scene tape. No crime has been committed on these trails. The tape is there to merely prevent entry to the trails until the animal can be contained. Citizens are advised to stay off the trails until it is deemed safe. The marina remains open to the public and the affected trails have also been posted with signage.

