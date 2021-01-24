Press Release 5900 Block of Big Tree Way 01242021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2021) – Please be advised that Big Tree Way is closed between Bridford Parkway and West Wendover Avenue. Greensboro Police and Greensboro Fire Department are on scene of a residential structure fire in the 5900 Block of Big Tree Way. No reports of any injuries at present.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

