Press Release : 5705 W Gate City Blvd

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating an armed robbery of the Suntrust Bank located at 5705 W. Gate City Blvd. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 9:45am.

An unidentified male suspect entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled on foot. He was last seen running east toward the back of the bank. The suspect was described as black male, wearing all black clothing and a white cowboy style hat. No one was injured during the incident. Greensboro Police Detectives are currently on scene continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.