Press Release 3500 Block Farmington Dr

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (February 19, 2022) – At approximately 5:50 a.m. on 02/19/2022 police responded to the 3500 block of Farmington Drive in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival officers located one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

