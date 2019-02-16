Press release

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 16, 2019 9:09 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – Be advised that Groometown road between West Gate City Boulevard and Elliston Street. This is due to down power lines from a traffic crash.

All motorists are asked avoid this area.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-groomtown-road-02162019.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE