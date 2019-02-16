Press release

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – Be advised that Groometown road between West Gate City Boulevard and Elliston Street. This is due to down power lines from a traffic crash.

All motorists are asked avoid this area.

